I read an article on Friday that argued that we still can’t know for sure that the bull market is over. Could you imagine?

At that point, stocks had already lost more than 30%.

So while making predictions can sometimes be tricky, one fact I am absolutely certain of is that we are firmly in bear market territory. Which leaves just one question: How long can this go on?

That’s what we tackle in today’s video…

5 Signs the Market Has Bottomed

In this installment of Your Money Matters, Clint Lee and I look back at previous bear markets for clues about how this one might develop and how long it could drag on.

We also discuss:

What the 2020 bear market has in common with 1942.

Why that could mean bad news for investors.

And finally, the five signs to look for that the market has reached a bottom.

To watch this newest video, click here or click the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Stay safe,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter