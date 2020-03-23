The mega-corporations that dominate financial headlines aren’t the only critical part of the economy.

In fact, small and medium-sized businesses employ 83% of American workers.

Many of these vital businesses may run out of money soon because of the coronavirus outbreak … that is, unless Congress and the Federal Reserve come to the rescue.

In today’s 12-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I discuss why new stimulus efforts are setting up a huge recovery — and the next bull market.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider