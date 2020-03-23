 be_ixf;ym_202003 d_23; ct_50

Jeff Yastine

Recovery Alert: 3 Sparks for the Next Bull Market

The mega-corporations that dominate financial headlines aren’t the only critical part of the economy.

In fact, small and medium-sized businesses employ 83% of American workers.

Many of these vital businesses may run out of money soon because of the coronavirus outbreak … that is, unless Congress and the Federal Reserve come to the rescue.

In today’s 12-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I discuss why new stimulus efforts are setting up a huge recovery — and the next bull market.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

