Amber here!

Ian is out today, but he’ll be back next week. In the meantime, I have some big news about a massive tech shake-up!

If you’re a PC user, 2025 could be your year to upgrade.

According to Microsoft, technical support and security updates for Windows 10 will be discontinued in October 2025.

Older PCs that are ineligible for Windows 11 upgrades will be rendered obsolete.

So, what does that mean for you?

That means consumers, like yours truly, will have to choose from four options:

Do nothing. Ditch Windows in favor of another operating system (like Mac OS). Pay Microsoft annually for security updates through 2028. Buy a new PC.

I’m in favor of option 4.

But not just any PC — an AI-capable personal computer.

Microsoft is continuing to innovate by incorporating artificial intelligence into its PC rollout.

For example, Canalys’ latest forecast predicts that an estimated 48 million AI-capable PCs will ship worldwide in 2024, representing 18% of total PC shipments.

By 2028, that number could grow to 205 million.

This is just the start of a major PC market transition, thanks to AI.

And to get in on this trend, we’re spotlighting the top exchange-traded fund (ETF) you can invest in right now.

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: Interest rates still weigh heavily on homebuyers. New home builders are cutting them a break by reducing sales prices on houses and offering lower mortgage rate deals. [0:47]

A new PC boom is coming, thanks to Microsoft's "AI Edge" and its upcoming upgrade to Windows 11, slated for October 2025. Are you ready to upgrade to an AI-capable PC? [3:09]

A new PC boom is coming, thanks to Microsoft’s “AI Edge” and its upcoming upgrade to Windows 11, slated for October 2025. Are you ready to upgrade to an AI-capable PC? [3:09] Investing Opportunity: To get in on this trend and invest in the new PC cycle, consider buying shares of this ETF. It holds 98 securities in its basket, with software and computer science accounting for 73.8% share, and the rest in technology hardware and equipment. [6:19]

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing