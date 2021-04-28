When was the last time you bought a CD or DVD?

I bet it was a long time ago. I can’t even remember the last time I did.

Instead, my family and I are signed up for many different streaming services, like Netflix, Disney+ and Apple Music.

These kinds of services have basically become the best thing since sliced bread. You can watch a football game on TV in your backyard with some friends … catch up on your favorite show on your phone while working out … or even listen to a podcast at the beach on a tablet.

Anytime, anywhere and on any device, you can now watch a vast library of shows and movies or listen to millions of songs and podcasts.

And I’m not the only one doing this. More and more people are turning to streaming platforms for music, TV shows and movies. They’re so widespread that I dare you to find someone you know who isn’t familiar with Netflix or Spotify.

This is why CD sales have collapsed 95% since their peak in the 2000s … and DVD sales have plummeted nearly 90% since 2007.

Businesses like international music store franchise Tower Records have suffered. It closed all of its 100-plus physical stores in the U.S. in 2006. And who can forget the death of Blockbuster?

All of this is part of a massive shift in consumer behavior. You’ve likely been participating in it without even realizing it!

And the businesses that are embracing this movement are seeing explosive growth. It’s the kind of growth that could make you a killing in the years ahead if you invest in the right companies…

The Holy Grail of Sales

There’s a global stampede away from buying and owning products and toward subscribing to services instead.

It’s a mega trend I like to call the Subscription of Everything, or SoE for short. And just like the internet did in the 2000s, SoE is changing how we live and work on a massive scale.

Just last year, Americans are estimated to have spent $525 billion on subscription-based products and services … and SoE companies grew their revenues at a rate of 17.8%.

If they keep up that growth, compounded annually, the industry could be worth $2.7 trillion by 2030.

This is a huge industry with lots of runway for growth — because virtually any business can tap into the power of SoE and maximize its profits.

Unlike one-time sales, subscription-based models basically put a company’s sales and revenue on autopilot. And a steady, predictable flow of income helps create gigantic profit margins.

That’s why SoE is showing up in every industry you can imagine. From entertainment and fashion … to travel and financial services … and even to the agriculture and carpet industries.

And when it comes to services like Netflix and Spotify, there’s no physical product to manufacture, package and ship. When costs are low to nonexistent like this, profits can soar even higher.

This is the Holy Grail of sales — and profits.

The bottom line is that SoE will be a massive moneymaking machine for many companies. And it’ll deliver big paydays for fast-acting investors looking for the chance to profit…

1 Company at the Heart of All Things SoE

SoE simply helps companies make money hand over fist. And businesses that reject the predictable income and loyal customers of the subscription model could even find themselves bankrupt within a few years.

This genie is out of the bottle — and some of Wall Street’s big players are starting to take notice:

Billionaire investor George Soros owns an estimated $79 million worth of shares in one SoE company.

Warren Buffett has invested $250 million into this trend.

And Jeff Bezos’ Amazon has poured $842 million into SoE technology.

But they shouldn’t be the only ones who profit from this. There’s still plenty of time to get in on this trend. And I want to make sure that you also have the chance to get a piece of this action.

That’s why I put together a special report revealing my research on my top stock pick when it comes to all things SoE.

This one company provides the essential foundations needed for pretty much any business to take its business to the next level using a subscription model. All of the companies in the SoE space will need its systems to truly succeed and profit without struggling.

And as demand soars, it’s best positioned to benefit over the next decade while the industry grows to nearly $2.7 trillion. All told, investors who get in early today could see up to 1,000% gains over the next few years.

