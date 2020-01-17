The Hidden Agendas Behind U.S. Economic Policy

I really hope you’re enjoying Bauman Daily — a FREE benefit to your subscription. Throughout the week, Ted Bauman and his team of analysts will speak their minds to help you make and keep your money.

— Angela Jirau, Publisher

Angela Jirau here, Ted Bauman’s publisher.

In today’s video, Ted provides an eye-opening look into U.S. economic policy. And I do mean eye-opening…

You see, I’m no economist. I can only assume the same is true for you. So I never quite understood the true purpose of monetary and fiscal policies. In fact, I never even knew the difference between the two.

And the truth is, no one ever explained it to me in a way that made much sense. Until now…

Thankfully for us, we’ve got renowned economist Ted Bauman in our corner. I think you’ll be just as shocked as I was when you see what is really going on here — and just how much it affects you and your investments.

Fiscal vs. Monetary Economic Policy: Who Wins?

Ted explains how these different policies target different parts of the economy and produce results in distinctly different ways.

But he digs deeper, revealing how these approaches benefit different interest groups. As the Federal Reserve runs out of ammunition to stimulate the economy through interest rate cuts, understanding the options available to policymakers — and the agendas that support one versus the other — is a critical resource for any investor.

To watch this newest video, click here or click the image below.

If you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Kind regards,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter