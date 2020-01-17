Cannabis Rally Alert: 1 Overlooked Stock to Buy Now

Story Highlights

A bombshell earnings report prompted one cannabis stock to rally 44%.

But investors overlooking a hidden detail are putting their money behind the wrong name.

Anthony Planas reveals why the Street got the story wrong — and how you can profit from it.

Don’t blink … cannabis stocks are ripping higher.

In case you missed it, pot stocks are shaking off close to a yearlong bear market.

And one company in particular incited the sector’s rally: OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: OGI).

The Canadian producer posted earnings that bulldozed investors’ expectations. That’s because its revenue shot up roughly 50% since last quarter.

Shares of OrganiGram closed 44% higher on January 15. But the gains didn’t stop there.

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (Toronto: HMMJ), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with top North American cannabis holdings, rallied 6.5% on the day.

This was enough to lift other beaten-down names:

But the hype-fueled rally should raise questions in investors’ minds: What actually caused the rally? And is it too late to get in?



In this week’s Marijuana Market Update, I answer those exact questions. I tell you exactly what OrganiGram’s earnings mean — and which specific company is the best buy in the sector right now. (Hint: It isn’t OrganiGram.)

Good investing,

Anthony Planas

Internal Analyst, Banyan Hill Publishing