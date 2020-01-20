 be_ixf;ym_202001 d_20; ct_50

Select Page

The Clear Winners in the U.S.-China Phase 1 Trade Deal

Ted Bauman

Posted by | Jan 20, 2020 | , , ,

1 minute, 5 second read

The Clear Winners in the U.S.-China Phase 1 Trade Deal

Last week, President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He finally came to some sort of agreement…

It’s not so much a trade deal as it is a trade truce. China agreed to purchase $200 billion worth of U.S. goods and services over the next two years. And the U.S. agreed to stop raising tariffs.

In today’s Your Money Matters, Clint Lee and I discuss some little-known tidbits we discovered in the deal that will create opportunities for investors like you.

The Real Deal … or Just Spin?

We start by diving deep into the deal itself — where the money is headed … and if both parties can uphold their parts of the agreement.

President Trump claims the deal will boost growth. Some economic forecasters disagree. Clint and I give you a more focused analysis. We tell you which two sectors will benefit the most. Because — make no mistake about it — this interim trade deal is going to be really good news for certain companies.

To watch this newest video, click here or click the image below.

If you like what you see here, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman
Editor, The Bauman Letter

Recommended For You

economic policy $50 in puzzle

The Hidden Agendas Behind U.S. Economic Policy

Your Pick-and-Shovel Play for 2020

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This