Forget Tesla’s Rally — Why You Should Sell Lithium Stocks Today

Tesla can’t change the fate of lithium stocks in the next three months.

That’s because these stocks are set to fall as much as 13%.

Using a proprietary system to identify trade setups, John Ross offers a unique way to turn this decline into triple-digit gains!

Tesla could announce plans for two more Gigafactories, and it wouldn’t matter.

The lithium industry, which is integral for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, is hoping for a revival.

After a two-year bear market slide, lithium stocks started to recover four months ago.

Fortunately, there’s a simple way to turn that decline into a gain 10 times larger.

Coming up, I’ll explain how I help readers ramp up their trading gains when stocks are rising or falling.

First, though, I want to show you this chart that tells me lithium stocks are ready to drop.

That’s the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks an index of lithium stocks.

It includes leading lithium producers such as Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM), as well as some lesser-known companies.

The bull market in 2016 and 2017 drove the price of LIT up by 133%. The bear market erased 75% of that trend.

Then LIT bounced 27% from September 2019 to January 2020 — the blue a-b-c pattern on the chart.

That’s an example of an Apex Movement Pattern (AMP), a framework our system uses to reveal and predict trader behavior.

Our AMPs tell us the direction will change again for LIT.

Here’s what’s going on…

Don’t Rush Into Lithium Stocks

My colleague Matt Badiali helped his readers avoid lithium’s bear market.

He saw the writing on the wall.

EV hype caused the lithium price to surge. Producers ramped up production to capitalize on high prices.

But they outran demand … by a lot.

Excess supply caused the bear market.

Matt and I exchanged emails on Monday about this, and he said:

EV market investors expected the change to happen immediately … and invested as if it were going to happen immediately. But they were years behind with the rollout of the main EVs. So, expectations were super high for something that moves slowly.

The bearish reality for lithium explains why lithium stocks were left for dead.

Investors put the cart ahead of the horse three years ago.

And they’re doing it again today.

But you can make money on lithium stocks now by doing what we do.

How to Profit From Drops and Ramp up Short-Term Gains

Matt Badiali and I developed the Apex Profit system.

It helps us pinpoint triple-digit gain opportunities on natural resource stocks in just a few weeks.

We use AMPs to identify trade setups, followed by a black or red timing indicator we created to signal precise entry points.

The setup on LIT’s chart above signals the ETF will fall between 8% and 13% by April.

And that’s OK. Our strategy gives you the chance to capitalize when a stock goes up or down.

And we don’t even have to short the stock.

Last month, our system’s timing indicator helped us recommend a “buy on black” in Albemarle Corp. The trade lasted three weeks.

During that time, shares of ALB climbed 7%, but our subscribers had the chance to make upward of 84% on the move!

And another opportunity is coming.

We’re watching our system for a “buy on red” in lithium stocks — a signal that could indicate triple-digit gains on a stock’s short-term decline.

We’ll tell our subscribers when we get that signal.

Good investing,

John Ross

Editor, Apex Profit Alert

