Fixing Our Broken Economy

I wasn’t lying … I was just wrong.

I said last week that Friday’s video would be my last on anticompetitive behavior, how it affects the U.S. economy … and how it affects you .

But many of you have written in or commented on YouTube, asking me to offer some solutions. And right you are! As my grandma always used to tell me: “If you’re going to complain about something, suggest a solution.”

So that’s what I do today, extending the series by one week.

You’ve seen how big companies such as Google, Facebook, AT&T and Comcast have accumulated monopoly profits and use them to protect themselves from competition.

For consumers, that has made the U.S. one of the highest-cost economies in the world for things like health care, broadband internet and many other goods and services. On average, these unfair practices cost your household $5,000 every year.

But there are other, less tangible costs as well. Especially for investors like us. The bottom line is that we are missing out on fantastic investment opportunities that simply never arise because of our uncompetitive economy.

We Already Have the Solutions!

Here’s the thing…

We’ve been down this road before — twice, actually. There are lessons … and solutions … to be learned by simply looking at our history.

In today’s video, you’ll see how the U.S solved this problem in the past … and how it paid off handsomely for our economy. I’ll also share three other ways we could get back on track and get money back in your wallet.

To watch this latest video, click here or click the image below.

If you like what you see here, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter