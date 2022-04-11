 be_ixf;ym_202204 d_11; ct_50

How the Fed Could Hammer Your Portfolio in 2022

Angela Jirau

Angela Jirau

Posted by | Apr 11, 2022

With interest rates on the rise and tough talk from the Federal Reserve, Clint Lee is reminded of the old adage that​: “When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”

In today’s episode of Your Money Matters, Clint goes over the Fed’s tough new strategy — and what it means for traditional portfolios all over (spoiler alert: it’s not good).

Angela Jirau
Publisher, The Bauman Letter

