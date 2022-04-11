How the Fed Could Hammer Your Portfolio in 2022
With interest rates on the rise and tough talk from the Federal Reserve, Clint Lee is reminded of the old adage that: “When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”
In today’s episode of Your Money Matters, Clint goes over the Fed’s tough new strategy — and what it means for traditional portfolios all over (spoiler alert: it’s not good).
