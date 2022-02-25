Prepare for Russian Cyberattacks With the HACK ETF

I’m sure you’ve seen the headlines about the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

They’ve mostly been about the armed invasion. But Russian hackers are also targeting the Ukrainian government.

These cyberattacks aren’t just a threat to Ukraine, but to the entire world.

In today’s video, I discuss HACK and why it’s the perfect ETF to buy right now.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

Inspirato Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPO) operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The stock is up 71% with no significant news to report. Rather, it is continuing the very volatile trading pattern it has seen since it went public last week.

Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH) provides an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods. It is up 39% this morning after several analyst firms reiterated their strong buy rating on the stock following its fourth-quarter earnings beat.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) provides used-vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry. The stock is up 39% on the news that Carvana will acquire the company’s ADESA U.S. physical auction business for $2.2 billion.

CarGurus Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG) operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It is up 37% after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations and issued strong first-quarter guidance.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) designs and develops solutions for cyberattacks. It is up 33% as part of the continuing momentum in cybersecurity stocks in anticipation of Russian state-led cyberattacks following the invasion of Ukraine.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: AERI) discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The stock is up 27% after reported strong fourth-quarter results that were driven by sales of its glaucoma treatment products.

Public Joint Stock Co. Mining and Metallurgical Co. Norilsk Nickel (OTC: NILSY) is a Russian metals and mining company that is up 31% this morning. It is one of the Russian stocks on a rebound today after Russia signaled the possibility of diplomatic solutions.

Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a digital payments processor and fintech company that is up 24% this morning. The move came after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and gave an unexpectedly positive outlook for 2022.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops Class A office properties. It is up 21% after it received a $2.2 billion buyout bid from private-equity firm Monarch Alternative Capital.

Schrödinger Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) provides a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The stock is up 21% after it reported results for the fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook for 2022 as the adoption of its platform grows.