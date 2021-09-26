DNA Data Debrief, Not So Fine China & Never Break The Blockchain

Y’all Ready For More Greatness?

Spooky season is right around the corner, so it's no wonder we've got some spine-tingling stories to share with you today … from DNA-storage technology to China's real estate market meltdown.

Insane In The Blockchain

Everybody’s talking crypto claptraps and bitcoin boogaloos, but what about the technology behind it all? Without blockchain, crypto traders would be up a creek without a paddle, never knowing if their transactions were safe or secure. Guess that’s why Paul Mampilly’s targeted three blockchains for the upcoming crypto boom…

1 Strategy Stronger Than Adam-antium

We thought Great Stuff Picks knocked it out of the park — and they are, no worries — but then comes Adam O’Dell spinning some tale about beating the market 51 times over. But here’s where things get interesting: Adam says returns like this aren’t just possible — they’re replicable every week! Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

You, Me & DNA Privacy

First came the innocent genetic tests to find your ancestors’ stomping grounds. Next came raw data-storage solutions using — you guessed it — human DNA. Will scientists never learn?! Look, I’m all for the life-saving precision medicine that DNA studies provide, but what about the genetic privacy concerns that come from using human DNA to replace, say, all the world’s data centers?

It’s Like Radar … But Radder

Y’all’ve heard of radar by now, right? You know, the ancient tech that bounces radio waves off objects to determine their exact location? Radar is so last millennium. The new tech on the block is something called “lidar,” and it uses laser beams to help machines like electric vehicles see the world around them. It’s pretty cool … once you get past the whole “laser beam” thing.

China’s Delusions Of Evergrandeur

Mountains of debt, real estate collapse, a potential government bailout … where have I heard this before? If China doesn’t stem Evergrande’s default contagion, it could face an economic collapse very similar to the U.S.’s 2008 financial crisis. But what does this mean for you and your portfolio?

