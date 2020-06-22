This stock market is extremely overvalued. That means we’re headed for a reckoning … eventually.

My advice to investors during times like this has never been to sit on the sidelines. But you have to be careful and well-informed … or you’ll be the one without a chair when the music stops.

In today’s installment of Your Money Matters, Clint Lee and I break down the top indicators that professional investors use. These measures can tell you if a stock rally is ready to stall or stage a breakout … and today you’ll hear which sectors could be ready to do just that.

Be Ready When the Music Stops

You can’t time a market top. Anyone who says otherwise is a liar. But there are measures that can tell you a lot about what’s coming next.

By all means, if you can afford some risk, get on the dance floor while the music is still playing. But get yourself equipped with the best information first.

In this week’s video, you’ll see:

All the best early warning indicators, in four useful charts. (0:53-10:37)

Are these three sectors staging a big breakout to new highs? Here’s how to tell. (11:06-13:43)

What people still misunderstand about one of our top performing stock recommendations this year. (13:43-14:26)

And more…

