Yes, I know it probably won’t be morning when you read this, but I can’t get Robin Williams and Good Morning Vietnam out of my head. We can thank today’s main topic and its ties to a certain family member of mine who served in those bleak jungles way back when.

Anywho … today is the day we brave the slings and arrows (and virtual paper cuts) of your emails by diving into the Great Stuff mailbag. We’ll cover a slew of your favorite topics, including cannabis (aka the devil’s lettuce), electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium mining in Brazil.

By the way … y’all ran the gamut of Robinhood reactions. Thank you for sharing your thoughts, all of you! Let’s sum up: We’re just as appalled as you are. But we’re also just as tired of talking about the whole fiasco as you are. So … on with the show!

Speaking of which, Brad T. … sorry for forgetting “You Got The Silver” by The Rolling Stones in last week’s silver issue. Consider my punishment served — those silverheels were uncomfortable.

Now, let’s get right to today’s action with our featured presentation. I hope you brought popcorn, just in case you get the munchies:

There are too many [pot stocks] to pick from. Every time you turn around, there’s another up-and-coming company to buy. Too many ads wanting you to buy. And finally, the prices have skyrocketed. — R.F.Y. Joseph, I am a vivid reader of Great Stuff, and it’s something I look for every day. And since we are on the topic of POT, and I know you are not in favor of promoting POT, do you have a favorite POT stock? It doesn’t hurt to ask. Thank you. — Jose C.

R.F.Y., thank you for writing in! You make an excellent point on cannabis, and I’ll get to it in just a second.

Jose … not in favor of promoting pot?

Thank you for being a Great One, for writing in … and for giving everyone out there that knows me in person a really good laugh. Not in favor of promoting pot — that’s a good one!

Joking aside, you do have a point, Jose … at least from an investing perspective. If you go back and reread some of my recent commentary on cannabis stocks in Great Stuff, there’s a definite note of caution. I can’t deny that.

The “why” stems from two critical points, one of which R.F.Y. already made:

Cannabis is still illegal in most of the U.S. Yes, we’re getting promises from the new Biden administration and Democrats about legalization, but I’ll believe it when it passes. Hype, hype … HYPE! Like F.Y. wrote, there are so many cannabis companies and so many stocks with sky-high valuations.

So, what to do? That’s the big question, right?

If you’re a short-term trader — good luck. Valuations are ridiculous across the board on Wall Street right now, and doubly so in markets like cannabis. The best approach here is to buy the dips, sell the highs and hope you don’t get cashed out.

Stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and Cronos Group (Nasdaq: CRON) come to mind as potential short-term trading opportunities.

If you’re a long-term investor, the prognosis is much better. With cannabis’ legality still up in the air — at least until Democrats grow a spine — the only thing you can do here is position yourself in a cannabis company with solid prospects in the U.S. market.

Personally, I’m looking toward companies such as Canopy Growth (Nasdaq: CGC) and its deal with Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ). This deal gives Canopy clear distribution superiority in the U.S. once pot becomes legal. That fact alone makes CGC my favorite pot stock right now.

Alternatively, there’s Tilray (Nasdaq: TLRY) after its merger with Aphria (Nasdaq: APHA). Tilray has signed numerous distribution and collaboration deals both in the U.S. and abroad. Meanwhile, Aphria is probably the only cannabis company to consistently post positive revenue and earnings growth.

The Tilray/Aphria combination is almost as good as a peanut butter, Cap’n Crunch, Nutella and banana sandwich … under the right circumstances, that is, if you get my drift.

So, Jose … I hope I’ve dispelled the myth that I don’t promote pot. And R.F.Y., I hope I gave you something to think about when it comes to investing in cannabis stocks despite this crazy pot market.

I always heard that Mr. Great Stuff’s herb was top shelf. Lord, I just could not wait to find out for myself. Well don’t knock it till you’ve invested. And I’ve invested my friend. I’ll never smoke weed with Mr. Great Stuff again!

We’ve more than enough emails to send us ranting till next Thursday — stuffed to the virtual inbox brim, I tell you. So let’s not dilly-dally and dive into today’s share of the feedback fun.

Who Said Stock Speculation Was New?

Can you take a look at BMIX (Brazil Minerals) stock? I came across it by chance on 11/11/2020 and for $#!&* and giggles purchased $540 worth because it was so cheap ($0.0009). I just wanted to show my wife that I had 600,000 shares of stocks in a company. I really did no due diligence on it, and for some reason, last week, this stock exploded 9,444% to $0.085 before SETTLING back down to $0.032. Today it was up again another 24%. I can’t believe that a stock can do this under everyone’s radar. Now I am wondering if I should hold on to it long term since I discovered that they mine rare earth and lithium, which is part of EV/battery technology. — Rhonda K.

Welcome, Rhonda, to the world of penny stocks. Better yet — the world of micro miners (perish the thought). It’s dangerous to go alone! Take thee these proverbs three:

Stocks this cheap usually trade this cheap for a reason. Usually.

Stocks this small see no volume except when they do, hence a near-10,000% moonshot.

Stocks this volatile dangle in the news cycle breeze — they’re lottery tickets at worst and speculative at best.

So … is this the case with Brazil Minerals? Let’s take a look.

Brazil Minerals touts itself as a “miner of all gems”, if you will. But the company’s main cash stream (in theory, at least) is exploration and building a portfolio of mineral rights. However, if you’re looking for cash flows, income, growth or any of the standard reasons you’d invest in a stock, BMIX ain’t it.

This stock is essentially a lottery ticket. Brazil Minerals got government approval to search for lithium, but it has yet to find any lithium … or even begin looking on the land where it was awarded exploration permits. That’s why BMIX popped. If the company finds anything, the stock will pop more.

That could be a year or more down the road. Or it could happen sooner. Such is the life of many a penny stock miner. Until then, get ready to dangle in the volatility breeze.

So … it’s a bit worse than a lottery ticket. At least with lotto, you know when your time’s up. If you haven’t taken profits of the table yet, you might want to think about what other ways would offer you better exposure to EVs and battery tech. In fact, I’ll save you the trouble:

War Horse Caught in the Stable

Mr. Great Stuff, what is your take on WKHS? — John H.

I really like Workhorse! Those fine folks are just across the river from me in Cincinnati, Ohio — the company’s headquarters, at least. Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) occupies a unique niche in the EV market that gives it an edge — the $18 billion market for delivery vehicles and cargo vans.

Not as shiny or sexy as Tesla in most people’s eyes, but much more important in my eyes. It’s a massive target market, yes, but we can’t forget that the Detroit big boys are moving in quick on the EV sector from all angles.

That in mind, I like how Workhorse already cemented firm partnerships with industry leaders — UPS, DHL, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

On the timing front…

If you’re getting in at these levels after January’s 60% run, don’t be surprised if a pullback follows. WKHS is a bit expensive right now, but what EV stock isn’t?

Workhorse should eventually grow into its valuation, but the ride will be filled with additional gains and losses while the market settles down.

Ride the Barrel

No, I didn’t take part in “the revolution,” but I happened to have NOK and AG in my portfolio. In the case of Nokia, I learned too late about it being pushed; thus, I just kept the shares. AG, however, gave me some welcome gains. I sold above $22 when the stock kept retreating and bought the same number of shares back the same day at $17. — Stefan H.

Class … see here: the difference between traders and investors.

Stefan is an investor who was already holding a stock, went for a ride and benefited from it. Traders would’ve seen the activity (or anticipated the activity) and then tried to benefit from it.

Tremendous work, Stefan. Carry on.

Subject: Portfolio

Can you please give me more info and price? Thanks. — Davidah W.

Davidah, if someone’s charging you for Great Stuff Picks, you’re being suckered. The Great Stuff Picks portfolio is free.

Don’t believe me? Just check here for a whole list of the greatness that your fellow readers are banking.

