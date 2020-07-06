 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_06; ct_50

Ian King

Buffett’s $10 Billion Energy Deal Is a Mistake

Investing legend Warren Buffett just revealed that his firm is spending a whopping $10 billion to buy natural gas assets.

Normally, I agree with Buffett’s moves. But this time, I think he’s making a huge mistake.

That’s because energy investors should focus on the renewables market instead, as I do in my Automatic Fortunes research service.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss the latest projections for the energy sector, and why those who invest in the right companies stand to make an absolute fortune.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

