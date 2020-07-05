 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_05; ct_50

Poll: How Did You Watch Fireworks Last Night?

Posted by | Jul 5, 2020 |

In many areas around the U.S., the pandemic made it impossible to celebrate the Fourth of July like normal.

So the Poll of the Week is: How did you watch fireworks on July Fourth?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

