It’s no secret that I’m a crypto bull.

I believe a digital world needs a digital currency.

And I first bought bitcoin (BTC) back in 2013 when it traded for only $100 a coin…

Back when most people thought I was crazy for “wasting” my money.

They figured bitcoin had a much better chance of going to zero than it did to $1,000.

Yet today it trades for around $100,000 a coin.

And I’m on record that I believe bitcoin will eventually go to $1 million.

But that pales with Michael Saylor’s most bullish prediction, which he recently revealed during a private event for high-net-worth individuals.

Here’s a photo from that event:

If you recall, Saylor is the former CEO of MicroStrategy whose current net worth of $8.6 billion is largely due to his investment in bitcoin.

And if the prediction he shared is correct, his fortune could grow up to 489X.

Because his most bullish case for bitcoin sees it going to $49 million by 2045.

That might sound crazy to you, but here’s the thing…

There’s historical precedent that Saylor could be right.

Let’s break it down…

The Case for $49 Million Bitcoin

Michael Saylor has actually made three predictions for the future of bitcoin: a base, a bull and a bear case.

The bear case has bitcoin “only” reaching $3 million a coin by 2045.

The base case sees it going to $13 million, while his bull case is that previously stated $49 million a coin.

What type of growth rate would bitcoin need to get to these numbers?

For ease of calculation, let’s assume the price of bitcoin today is exactly $100,000.

For the bear case, you’d need the value of bitcoin to grow at a rate of 18.5% a year.

That’s nearly double the average annual stock market return of 10% in the U.S.

The Fidelity® Select Software and IT Services Portfolio (Nasdaq: FSCSX) has come close to that number, averaging 16.2% annually since its inception in 1985.

So it can be done.

For the base case, you’d need to average a 27.6% annual return to reach $13 million in 2045.

Which is less than Berkshire Hathaway’s stock returned from its starting price of $560 per share in 1981 to a high of $75,600 in 2001.

An average annual return of 27.8%.

So it can be done.

But how realistic is it to assume bitcoin could grow at a rate of 36.3% per year?

That’s what it would take to see $49 million bitcoin in the next two decades.

Well, let’s look at three of the top-performing stocks of the last two decades.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (NYSE: TPL) averaged a 33.1% return during that period…

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) grew and average of 37% per year over the last 20 years…

And Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) — before last week’s big drop — averaged a 40.7% annual return over the same time frame.

When you put that into perspective, even Saylor’s most bullish bitcoin prediction looks feasible.

Here’s My Take

I think $49 million for bitcoin is extremely bullish.

But I’m quite confident in my prediction that bitcoin will hit $1 million.

After all, while other issues have gotten more publicity since President Trump’s inauguration, he has quietly been putting the right people in place to legitimize crypto as an asset.

After his inauguration, Trump wasted no time issuing an executive order called Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology that rolled back some of the Biden administration’s confusing and counterproductive crypto policies.

It establishes a task force called the Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets that’s tasked with developing a Federal regulatory framework for governing digital assets and looking into the feasibility of creating a strategic national digital assets stockpile.

This group will be chaired by the new AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks — a former exec at PayPal, he’s as pro-crypto as it gets — and it will also include both the new Secretary of the Treasury and the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Trump’s newly appointed Treasury Secretary is Scott Bessent, who recently had this to say about crypto:

And Trump’s nomination for SEC Chair is former SEC Commissioner Paul Atkins who NPR calls: “a strong backer of cryptocurrencies.”

I think you can see a pattern forming here.

Because Trump also appointed Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis as chair of the recently established Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets.

She’s the one who proposed the BITCOIN act last July that calls for establishing a decentralized network of secure bitcoin vaults operated by the United States Department of Treasury…

Along with a plan for the U.S. to acquire a total stake of approximately 5% of the total global bitcoin supply over the next five years.

And he named crypto advocate Caroline Pham as the acting Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chair.

These moves are just the opening salvo in a drastic overhaul of crypto policies here in the U.S.

And I believe they’re about to lead to big moves in the crypto space.

