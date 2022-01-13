Avoid This Options Newbie’s Catastrophic Mistake

“GUH!”

That’s the noise one Reddit user made as he watched his options trade disintegrate in seconds.

The young man exploited a glitch in the Robinhood trading app to borrow $50,000 for trading.

He then went all-in on Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) put options — a bet that the stock would go down.

But when Apple released a strong earnings report and the stock climbed higher, his options contracts instantly became worthless.

“GUH,” indeed.

The trader was widely mocked online for his foolishness. But it isn’t easy to make money from options.

In fact, options buyers lose money 90% of the time, according to the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

And that’s because they’re making one catastrophic mistake…

Why People Struggle to Make Money With Options

Ian King says the reason why people struggle so much with options is they must get three things right before they make any money.

Selection.

There are thousands of stocks out there to choose from. And you have to pick which one will have a lot of price movement.

Direction.

Once you’ve chosen your stock, you have to bet on whether it’ll go up or down.

Like you saw with the “GUH” trader, it’s easy to get this part wrong.

Time frame.

Even if you did your homework and your thesis is right, an options contract usually expires after a short period of time.

So, if the big move doesn’t happen exactly when you expected it to, your options won’t make money.

It’s no wonder options buyers lose money 90% of the time!

However, pro traders on Wall Street have been making tons of money off options for years using a different approach.

It’s the same strategy Ian used in his test portfolio with an incredible 78% win rate.

How to Trade Options Like a Pro

Before he came to Banyan Hill, Ian spent over 20 years on Wall Street working with some of the world’s best traders.

That’s where he learned why options are one of the best ways to make steady gains in the market — if you trade them the right way.

This strategy has been handed down for decades, from pro trader to pro trader.

And now — for the first time in Banyan Hill history — you have the chance to be a part of this powerful trading tradition.

All you have to do is click this link to reserve your spot for Ian’s special presentation.

Then, next week, Ian will reveal one of the most powerful, consistent and potentially profitable ways to trade the market.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

John Wood Group PLC (OTC: WDGJF) provides consulting, project management and engineering solutions. It is up 20% this morning after providing revenue guidance for 2022 and announcing the decision to sell its $2.7 billion Built Environment Consulting business segment.

Aritzia Inc. (OTC: ATZAF) is a fashion brand that designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It is up 20% after reporting strong revenues and earnings for Q3 that beat analyst estimates by wide margins.

Babylon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BBLN) provides assistance navigating the health system by connecting patients digitally to clinicians. The stock is up 17% after the company raised its 2022 revenue guidance up 40% from previous estimates.

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It is up 16% extending a four-day rally as more investors bought shares after the company offered to pay dividends in bitcoin last week.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is a homebuilding company in the US. The stock rose 13% after the company beat earnings for Q4 by selling 40% more homes than the same period last year. It also provided strong revenue guidance for 2022.

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. (OTC: DSTZF) produces and sells wines, spirits, ciders, and other beverages South Africa and internationally. The stock is up 9% on a rebound after dropping initially on the news of bottle shortages affecting beverage companies in South Africa.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (Nasdaq: GRUB) operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects customers with restaurants in Europe. It is up 9% after maintaining its 2022 forecasts as orders continued to climb in Q4.

Nickel Mines Ltd. (OTC: NICMF) produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It is up 8% and is one of the metals stocks that is soaring as nickel prices rise with automakers trying to secure supplies for electric vehicle batteries.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It is up 8% after reporting strong results for Q4 and showing that it is increasing capital expenditures to expand operations amid the global chip shortage.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) the retail chain that sells items such as bed linens, bath items, kitchen textiles, and home furnishings is up 8% this morning. The stock is up 8% on a rebound from earlier in the week when it fell along with other meme stocks.