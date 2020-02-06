Amazon’s $1 Trillion Playbook: How to Buy the Next Market Disruptor

At 30 years old, he left his job at a hedge fund to follow his dream.

While he drove cross-country from New York to Seattle, Washington, his wife jotted down his business plan.

When they got to Seattle, they started their business out of a garage.

He told early investors there was a 70% chance the business would fail. But his parents invested $300,000 into his new venture anyway.

They believed their son when he said the internet would overtake his competition.

Just a little more than one decade later … his prediction came true.

What began as a startup turned into Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), with founder Jeff Bezos forever changing retail.

In fact, Amazon destroyed brick-and-mortar bookstores.

But it didn’t stop there.

The company’s gone on to cast doubt over every street-based store due to its success.

In fact, Amazon reportedly closed more shop doors in 2017 than the Great Recession of 2008.

But national retail chains handed Amazon an automatic win when they chose not to get online.

Sears is a prime example of a competitor that missed the boat.

The national retailer revolutionized shopping in the 1880s by starting the first mail-order catalog.

Shoppers could browse the Sears catalog and send in their orders through the mail, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Sound familiar?

And yet the top brass failed to see the next huge opportunity in online shopping during the ’90s.

Amazon didn’t just eat its lunch. It put Sears out of business.

Sears filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on October 15, 2018. That was just a couple of weeks after Amazon celebrated reaching a $1 trillion valuation.

The battle between Amazon and Sears is as old as time. It’s the same battle as David and Goliath.

On one side, you have a man on a mission. On the other, you have a lumbering giant whose only apparent advantage is his size.

But size is no match for skill and vision.

