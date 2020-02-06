30% Better Gains — While You Do Absolutely Nothing

I used to be a financial journalist.

I interviewed financial big shots such as Warren Buffett, Federal Reserve presidents, financiers and entrepreneurs.

But I talked to plenty of mainstream investors as well.

I still hear from them — in the form of the many subscribers to my newsletter, Total Wealth Insider.

And I’m always surprised by how few people know about one incredible investing strategy — especially those concerned with building their retirement nest egg.

Keep in mind that more than half of Americans don’t even have $10,000 saved for retirement. That’s just not enough money to live comfortably.

And let’s face it: Thanks to improvements in health care, we’re all living longer.

In 2015, some 72,000 Americans were at least 100 years old. That’s a massive 43% increase from 2000.

If we’re living longer, that means we have to make our savings and investments last longer too.

And by using this one strategy, you could significantly boost your investments — without adding a single penny of your own money.

Those who don’t know it are missing their chance at easy profits, month after month, year after year. It’s almost like losing money.

So today, I want to tell you why I consider this strategy to be the best-kept secret on Wall Street — and how you can get in now.

Retire Comfortably: Upgrade Your Shares Today

Here’s the secret: You can buy regular shares of a company’s stock … or you can upgrade to owning the same company’s “Q Shares.”

For example, putting just $500 into the paintmaker Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) 20 years ago would give you a return of roughly $14,000 today.

That’s really, really good.

But if you had upgraded to Q Shares upon the initial purchase, the return would be more than $18,000.

That’s fantastic!

(Source: Capital IQ)

That’s an additional 30% in returns that you didn’t have to work for.

Only 3.9% of Americans Have This

Survey after survey shows how woefully underprepared most Americans are for retirement.

Recently, the folks at GOBankingRates commissioned their own study on the problem.

They asked over 2,000 people about their retirement savings status:

(Source: GOBankingRates)

That’s not a pretty picture.

A recent survey from Charles Schwab shows that, on average, Americans believe they need at least $1.7 million to retire comfortably.

But as you can see from the chart above, only 3.9% of folks expect to have $500,000 or more in retirement savings.

The question is — how do you become part of that 3.9%?

I believe a big part of the answer is Q Shares.

Q Shares Is Your Solution

If you’re a millennial, you’re not off the hook either.

I love how so many millennials are getting behind the FIRE movement.

FIRE stands for Financial Independence Retire Early. The main idea is to save and invest while avoiding or paying down debt as much as possible.

Social trends such as FIRE bode well for the future. For instance, one recent Bank of America survey showed that 1 in 4 millennials said they already have at least $100,000 in the bank.

Yet we’re living in a remarkable period of low inflation (if you don’t count the cost of going to college or buying a home, that is).

What happens if inflation pressures pick up again in coming decades?

Your $100,000 in today’s dollars won’t go nearly as far.

Again, I believe Q Shares can provide a solution to this problem.

Learn How to Upgrade Your Wealth: Watch My Special Webinar

I laid out the entire Q Shares strategy for you in a special presentation.

You can watch it right now by clicking on the image below:

My team and I put countless hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars into the research behind this presentation. We hope you find it useful.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider