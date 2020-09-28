3 Ways to Make Income While Stocks Tumble

Don’t let this morning’s stock gains fool you.

To keep up astronomical price-to-earnings ratios, the companies that led this year’s stock rally need fiscal stimulus from Congress … and soon. But there’s little chance that will happen as tensions in Washington flare ahead of the election.

That means the highest stock prices will fall back to earth. But as Ted and Clint Lee show in this week’s Your Money Matters, you can still find undervalued companies to pad your portfolio with income amid stock market turmoil.

The Real Opportunities to Profit Lie Ahead

When the next batch of unemployment data is released this week, there’s just one thing we can be sure of. A return to robust economic growth will have to wait for fiscal stimulus.

In today’s video, you’ll find out how to protect your finances and find opportunities in the meantime.

You’ll also discover:

Even if shares of the most expensive companies drop, thanks to the Fed, there’s still no alternative to stocks to find yield … these three plays are an opportunity for you to profit as investors pile into undervalued companies. (8:04-11:05)

After election season volatility dissipates, the outcome in November could exacerbate the greatest risk to the stock market’s high-flying stocks. (4:26-7:47)

See the overwhelming evidence that the slide in growth stocks isn’t over. (1:12-4:21)

To watch the video, click here or click on the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

