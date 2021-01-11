3 Stock Sectors Will Boom Under Biden Administration

Now that the Democrats have secured Senate control, will a radical “socialist” agenda dictate new policy?

It’s unlikely because, the truth is, President-elect Biden will have the slimmest majority possible.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has already pledged to buck his party’s push for $2,000 stimulus checks.

Despite the likelihood of continued gridlock, there may be cooperation in areas that could boost stocks.

In the week’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint tell you which sectors will hand you big profits thanks to strong bipartisan support … and which sectors stand to lose big.

No Time to Buy and Hold

We all want to relax after a stressful 2020. But with an uncertain policy outlook, picking stocks is likely to be harder than last year, even if our lives eventually get back to normal.

In this week’s video, you’ll discover:

One sector you might already be watching, and one that’s probably not on your radar. Both could skyrocket thanks to Democratic control of Congress. ( 1:48-5:04 )

) Why 2020’s biggest stock winners could get hit by a bipartisan attack this year. ( 9:58-10:25 )

) How the Biden White House can surprise markets with tricks to effectively raise taxes, even without legislation from Congress. ( 13:15-14:33 )

) And more.

