Well, that was fast.

A few weeks ago, I told you about Microsoft’s newly announced “transistor for the quantum age” that could revolutionize quantum computing…

And how it throws off Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s prediction about quantum computing’s timeline.

Remember, in a speech at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, he said that we could be two decades away from having useful quantum computers.

But it looks like Huang is going to have to eat his words.

Because one small company just proved that useful quantum computing is already here…

With an announcement that has huge implications for the future of computing.

A New Day For Quantum

Last Wednesday, a little-known American company revealed it had developed a quantum computer that has achieved quantum supremacy.

That means it was able to solve a problem that would be impossible for even the world’s fastest supercomputers to accomplish.

Now, this wasn’t the first time an American company has claimed quantum supremacy.

Back in 2019, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced that its Sycamore quantum processor had reached this goal first.

But there’s a catch.

The problem Sycamore solved involved generating random numbers, which is a problem with no real-world use.

And critics, including IBM, argued that classical supercomputers could still solve this problem efficiently with the right optimizations.

But this time is different. Instead of a theoretical challenge, this small company had its quantum computer tackle a practical challenge.

It simulated the behavior of magnetic materials.

And this breakthrough was published in the peer-reviewed journal Science, so you can’t just chalk it up to marketing hype.

The company clearly demonstrated that its quantum computer was able to solve a complex materials simulation in minutes.

Meanwhile, the world’s most powerful supercomputer would need almost one million years and more electricity than the entire planet consumes in a year to do the same.

That’s a staggering leap in computational power.

But that’s what makes quantum computers so special. And it’s why they’re going to be extremely useful to crack complex problems in health care, cybersecurity and many other industries.

And as I’ve said before, I believe quantum computing could be a game-changer when it comes to developing artificial superintelligence (ASI.)

How Did They Do It?

The quantum computer that achieved quantum supremacy uses a technique called quantum annealing to find solutions to complex problems.

Unlike the gate-based quantum computers built by Google and IBM, which perform logical operations like classical computers but with quantum bits, this system specializes in optimization problems.

Quantum annealing allows the system to explore many possible solutions at the same time.

This enables the computer to settle on the most efficient answer much faster than classical methods.

To test its capabilities, the company worked with an international team of researchers to simulate the behavior of different magnetic materials.

The experiment compared their quantum computer’s performance to that of the Frontier supercomputer, the most powerful supercomputer on the planet.

And their quantum computer beat it hands down.

The results prove why quantum computing could be a game-changer.

As Dr. Andrew King, a senior scientist at the company, put it: “This research proves that [our] quantum computers can reliably solve quantum dynamics problems that could lead to the discovery of new materials.”

And that’s huge for the future of computing.

Here’s My Take

This milestone alone could unlock a host of new possibilities in different industries.

Understanding the quantum nature of magnetic materials could lead to advancements in superconductors, medical imaging and energy-efficient electronics.

And here’s the thing…

The quantum computer used in the experiment is already available through the company’s cloud service, meaning researchers and companies can start using this technology today.

But that doesn’t mean this quantum computer is going to replace your PC anytime soon.

The system, while powerful, is designed specifically for optimization problems and simulations.

Other types of quantum computers, like those built by Google and IBM, aim to be general-purpose machines that can handle a wider range of tasks.

Still, this company has done what no one else has.

It has proven that quantum computing can solve real-world problems today.

Which means Jensen Huang might want to rethink his stance. Because the future of quantum computing isn’t decades away.

It’s already here.

