Health and fitness, and particularly weight loss has taken center stage in the media and the medical world…

Specifically with weight loss drugs.

Chief among them has been Ozempic.

Not only has it been dominating headlines, but celebrities and notable figures like comedian Amy Schumer and Elon Musk have admitted to taking the drug.

According to a recent KFF poll, 12% of adults have used a GLP-1 class drug, which includes Ozempic.

That’s why today, we’re sharing more about how this mega trend is really starting to take off — as demand for effective (and safe) weight loss drugs continues to grow.

And now, the FDA is on the cusp of an announcement…

One that could kick the sales of GLP-1 class drugs into the stratosphere.

Not only do these drugs aid in weight loss, but through clinical trials, they’ve also been able to successfully treat heart disease, Alzheimer’s and more.

As I see it, this could create the world’s first trillion-dollar drug by 2030, completely revolutionizing the $4.5 trillion health care industry.

Note: I have developed a brand-new special report for my subscribers in Strategic Fortunes, which details three stocks that are poised to soar this year off this trend.

Also in today’s video, find out why Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is best positioned to profit from the rise of autonomous vehicles…

Especially since it has two major catalysts that could see this stock rise higher in 2024.

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Investing Opportunity: Want to learn more about the weight loss drug that could revolutionize health care by 2030? [1:26]

Want to learn more about the that could revolutionize health care by 2030? [1:26] Market News: The Federal Reserve just posted its favorite inflation gauge. It’s an indicator that tracks price changes for goods and services without the more volatile segments. Are we in for more interest rate cuts this year than previously expected? [3:43]

The Federal Reserve just posted its favorite inflation gauge. It’s an indicator that tracks price changes for goods and services without the more volatile segments. Are we in for more interest rate cuts this year than previously expected? [3:43] Tech Trends: Funding for autonomous vehicles is ramping up! Venture capital for this sector is on track to have its best year since its 2021 highs. This falls in line with my latest take on Tesla . [8:43]

Funding for autonomous vehicles is ramping up! Venture capital for this sector is on track to have its best year since its 2021 highs. This falls in line with my latest take on . [8:43] Crypto Corner: What’s going on with the crypto market’s current state of volatility? Plus, how will a future Ethereum ETF (exchange-traded fund) affect this market … and will Ethereum (ETH) one day be more valuable than bitcoin (BTC)? [15:22]

More Edge: Apple’s Next Best Thing

When Apple launched the first iPhone in 2007, it rendered its own invention, the iPod, obsolete.

But in the 17 years since then, (love it or hate it) Apple has remained a tech giant by always searching for the Next Big Thing.

From the iPad to the Apple Watch to AirPods and more, Apple produces technology that lasts in the hands of consumers…

And they dominate their respective markets.

That’s part of the reason why I believe Apple’s potential new AI strategy could once again cause major market disruption…

That strategy being a new “AiPhone.”

I also believe this “upgrade” will change the landscape of the AI world…

And my latest research has found the right way to play this shift in AI as an investor.

