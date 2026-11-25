VelocityBot Trader is an AI-powered stock research service from legendary Wall Street trader Jon Najarian, designed to identify potentially explosive stock opportunities before they make headlines.

At its core is Jon’s proprietary VelocityBots Network — five specialized AI agents that work together:

FlowBot: What unusual bullish options activity was detected?

What unusual bullish options activity was detected? PriceBot: What does the current price action suggest about the opportunity?

What does the current price action suggest about the opportunity? CodeBot: What Velocity Code was assigned, and why did the stock rank highly?

What Velocity Code was assigned, and why did the stock rank highly? ShieldBot: What risk parameters were established?

What risk parameters were established? Chief Velocity Bot: Why did this opportunity make the final shortlist?

While most investors are chasing stocks that have already soared, VelocityBot Trader is searching for something more important:

Where powerful buying activity could be setting the stage for the next big breakout.

Each week, Jon and his chief analyst, Ian Dyer, use the VelocityBots’ research to select two to three promising stock opportunities, complete with recommended entry prices, profit targets, stop losses and position-sizing guidance.

No complicated options trades required. The strategy primarily focuses on buying shares of stock and targeting substantial appreciation over the coming months.

The goal is simple: Give everyday investors access to AI-powered market research, professional trading expertise and a disciplined strategy for pursuing high-velocity gains.

Because the biggest opportunities aren’t always in the stocks making headlines today.

They’re often in the stocks showing signs of a major move tomorrow.

Join VelocityBot Trader Here →