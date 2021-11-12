Uber, Lyft and DoorDash: Sell These “Dead Men Walking” Stocks

Investors in companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have been victims of a “bezzle.” A fraudster has managed to take their money … but they don’t know it yet.

You see, these “flywheel platform” companies can only be profitable if they break basic laws of economic and social fairness. Yet they have consistently convinced investors that there is profit at the end of the tunnel.

The truth is that companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have always known that their business models are unsustainable in a free market. They’ve used gobs of cash from shady sources to try to drive their competition out of business … but the market is finally getting wise to that trick.

These companies rely on monopoly pricing and forcing the rest of us to bear the costs of their business. And, ironically, given that they claim to be fighting it, they rely on regulation, especially labor law?

In today’s video, I explain why companies like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are dead men walking. And I tell you where much better opportunities lie for your investment dollars.

Watch today’s video to get all the details.

Beware This Chart Crime

As publicly traded companies, Uber, Lyft or DoorDash must show investors their financials. But they hide the true situation by the way they present those numbers. How? I explain in today’s video.

I also discuss these companies​’ practice of “blitzscaling” and why it can’t work forever.

Watch today’s video to hear all about it.

Click here to watch or click on the image below:

(Click here to watch video.)

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter