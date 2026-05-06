Last week, Elon Musk sat in a courtroom arguing that OpenAI has lost its way.

He’s suing the company and CEO Sam Altman, saying OpenAI abandoned its nonprofit mission. So Musk wants the court to step in and potentially restrict how the company raises money and operates.

But what’s really on trial isn’t just OpenAI.

It’s who gets to control one of the most powerful technologies ever created.

Musk vs. Altman (Again)

OpenAI was founded in 2015 to build artificial intelligence in a way that benefits humanity.

Its initial mission was to keep AI open and safe, and, just as importantly, to keep it from being controlled by any one company.

That mission attracted early supporters like Musk, who helped fund the effort and shape its direction.

But the OpenAI that Sam Altman leads today has strayed from those initial plans.

Over the past few years, the company has taken in billions from partners like Microsoft. It has launched products used by hundreds of millions of people. And it’s on track to become one of the largest tech companies in the world.

In other words, what started as a nonprofit is now a major player in the AI business.

That transformation set up a clash between Musk and Altman over what OpenAI should become.

And it sparked this current legal battle.

On the surface, Musk’s argument is straightforward. He says OpenAI turned from a public-interest project into a profit-driven company, and it did so by leveraging the credibility and capital it built under a different premise.

Or as he put it recently:

But Altman and OpenAI’s leadership see things differently. They say the company’s evolution was necessary because building advanced AI requires enormous resources. And they argue that Musk understood this reality at the time.

The trial will decide which version holds up legally.

But I don’t think this trial is simply about resolving an ongoing beef. I think it’s about influencing what happens next.

Right now, Altman is trying to scale OpenAI. That means raising capital to help expand its infrastructure and solidify its position at the center of the AI ecosystem.

But OpenAI is facing significant challenges. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has been missing internal revenue and user targets, raising concerns about whether it can keep up with the massive spending required to build out its AI infrastructure

And a prolonged legal fight, especially one that calls its structure into question, could complicate things even further.

In an extreme scenario, the courts could even limit OpenAI’s ability to expand or bring in new capital while the case plays out.

That outcome would undoubtedly slow OpenAI’s momentum. And that could end up hurting the company in the long run.

Because in major technology waves like this one, control tends to concentrate.

As we talked about on Monday, many companies competed to shape the market in the early days of personal computing. But over time, most of the money ended up with the company that controlled the operating system.

That’s how Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) became one of the most valuable companies in history.

The same thing happened with smartphones. The phones and apps were important. But the companies that controlled the platforms, the link between users and software, captured most of the money.

That’s what helped turn Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) into the powerhouse it is today.

And later, with the internet, search and advertising became another place where control — and profits — concentrated.

It’s why Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) grew into one of the dominant businesses of the digital era.

I’m keeping a close eye on this court case because AI could be following a similar path toward consolidation. And the timing suggests that Musk is doing something more strategic than simply playing defense.

If the trial slows OpenAI’s momentum, it could create an opening for his own AI venture, xAI, at the same time he’s moving aggressively to catch up with the other current AI leaders.

One of the clearest examples is his recent deal involving the coding startup Cursor, a company that has become one of the most important players in AI-assisted software development.

Coding is one of the fastest ways to boost productivity. The better these systems get at writing code, the faster they can improve themselves and everything built on top of them.

Right now, OpenAI and Anthropic’s Claude have the edge in coding.

But by combining Cursor’s tools with the massive computing power of his Colossus supercomputer, Musk is trying to close that gap quickly.

And that seems to be his ultimate strategy with this trial.

Musk is applying pressure to a current leader while he’s upgrading his own company’s position.

Here’s My Take

Musk v. Altman isn’t just about what OpenAI is supposed to be.

It’s also about who will shape the future of AI.

Sure, Altman and OpenAI have a head start in the AI race. But Musk is building a different kind of advantage. By tying Grok to X, he’s creating a system that learns from real-world interactions in real time. That could become increasingly important as AI moves beyond static tools and into everyday use.

It’s a different kind of advantage, but there’s more than one way to win a race.

You can run faster…

And you can also look for ways to slow the leader down.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

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