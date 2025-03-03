In the world of technology, the biggest breakthroughs usually happen in labs or factories or boardrooms.

But lately, some of the most mind-blowing experiments are happening inside people’s own heads.

Quite literally.

Biohackers, researchers and even some Silicon Valley executives are turning to smart drugs and other brain-stimulating devices in an attempt to boost their brainpower.

But do they actually work?

And if so, are we on the verge of a new kind of tech war…

One that takes place inside the human mind?

The Rise of “Smart Drugs”

Human beings have historically used drugs to enhance their creativity, from tribal shamans to famous rock stars.

And we’re always chasing ways to improve our focus and memory. Heck, it’s why I rely on coffee to get me through the day.

But today’s biohackers are experimenting with a lot more than caffeine.

Many turn to nootropics, which are drugs and supplements designed to improve mental function.

Caffeine is a nootropic, and I’m proof that it works.

So are dietary supplements like ginseng and ginkgo, which are supposed to improve cognitive function and mental performance. The National Institute of Health (NIH) says there’s some evidence that this is true, although more research is needed.

Other nootropics like CDP-choline, L-theanine and creatine monohydrate show some promise in this area too.

Then there are prescription nootropics, which largely consist of stimulants such as Adderall — the brand name for amphetamine, which is used to treat ADHD. Another popular prescription option is modafinil, a drug originally used to treat sleep disorders that is now widely used to help users stay sharp and alert.

There was a 28% jump in Adderall prescriptions between 2017 and 2021…

And the drug is so widely prescribed now that it has led to shortages.

Of course, it’s possible to get these types of drugs illegally, and many people do. According to a decade-old survey by The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA,) five million American adults said they obtained prescription stimulants illegally.

But there are serious risks to taking these kinds of drugs without a prescription, including insomnia, high blood pressure and addiction.

While other “smart drug hacks” push the envelope of legality even further.

For example, microdosing psychedelics like LSD or psilocybin, the active compound in magic mushrooms.

NPR notes that microdosing and tripping on mushrooms is on the rise in the U.S. And tech workers in Silicon Valley have made headlines like this one from Forbes:

That’s because they’re using tiny, sub-perceptual doses of these drugs to boost their creativity and enhance problem-solving skills.

Early research suggests there might even be some cognitive benefits to micro-dosing, but scientists are still debating whether it’s a real effect or just a placebo.

And in most of the country psychedelic drugs are still illegal.

But for some, even these drugs aren’t enough. Instead, they’re zapping their brains with electricity.

Devices that use transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) or transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) claim to enhance learning, memory and problem-solving abilities by sending weak electrical pulses into specific brain regions.

Military organizations have tested these devices on soldiers to improve reaction times and focus during combat training. And I can see the appeal.

Why spend years developing skills if you can just “upgrade” your brain with a headset like something out of The Matrix?

However, the results have been mixed.

While some studies suggest brain stimulation can temporarily improve focus or math skills, others warn that long-term effects are unknown.

It’s quite possible that boosting one ability could come at the cost of another. And some scientists think that messing with brain chemistry too much could actually harm creativity or emotional intelligence in the long run.

But how about messing with the brain itself?

Brain Implants: The Ultimate Upgrade

While drugs and headsets are impressive, they still rely on external options.

The real game-changer could be brain implants.

These tiny chips or electrodes can be placed inside the brain to enhance cognition or restore lost abilities.

Neuralink, the brain-chip company founded by Elon Musk, is one of the biggest names in this space.

The company is working on devices that could help people with paralysis control computers with their minds.

In the future, Musk claims these chips could allow humans to “merge” with artificial intelligence, giving us instant access to knowledge and enhanced cognitive abilities.

Other companies, like Synchron and Blackrock Neurotech, are also developing brain-computer interfaces that could revolutionize how we think and interact with technology.

These are the first steps toward what’s known as “transhumanism.”

Transhumanism is the idea that humans can and should use technology to improve themselves beyond their natural limits.

Many transhumanists believe we will eventually merge with machines. Some even believe AI might eventually allow us to “upload” human consciousness into machines, making us digital beings that live forever.

And companies like Neuralink are at the forefront of making this a reality.

But there are risks to this technology.

Implanting a chip in the brain isn’t as simple as getting a new phone upgrade. It involves surgery and the potential for long-term health effects that we have yet to uncover.

There are also ethical concerns about who controls the technology and whether these implants could be hacked.

Here’s My Take

While most people today are focused on AI, the next big tech war could be happening inside our brains.

In some ways, it already is. Just look at the effects of social media on individuals and on society as a whole.

According to the National Institute of Health: “intensive interactions with social media can be correlated to gray-matter alteration of brain areas involved in addictive behavior.”

And it’s pretty clear to me that the way humans interact with each other has rapidly changed since the introduction of social media on a mass scale.

In this way, transhumanism is already starting to go mainstream.

But how about the folks who are attempting to become transhuman on an individual level?

Bryan Johnson, who sold Venmo for $800 million, is probably the world’s most famous “biohacker.” He’s spending around $2 million a year to reverse the aging process.

And he’s not alone.

Companies are also racing to develop smarter, faster ways to boost human intelligence. And people around the world are experimenting with their own bodies in pursuit of an edge.

Artificial limbs, brain-computer interfaces and medical advances are all early steps toward a future where humans and technology are more connected than ever.

Meanwhile, governments and regulators are struggling to keep up, trying to decide whether to embrace or restrict these new technologies.

But to me, the biggest question isn’t whether cognitive enhancement will become mainstream, it’s how society will handle it.

And how can we make money from it?

I’m on the hunt for the best frontier investments in this space. Because one thing is certain: the line between humans and machines is getting blurrier by the day.

And whether we like it or not, the age of the upgraded mind is coming.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing