I love living in South Florida. The sunshine, the outdoor activities…

The lack of state income tax.

And I feel blessed to have recently moved into a new home that’s pretty perfect for my family.

But I have to admit…

Some days I miss renting my old loft apartment in New York City.

Back when I worked on Wall Street, renting meant I didn’t have to think about leaky faucets, or lawn irrigation systems or getting my house ready for hurricane season.

You probably already know that homeownership is a lot of work.

Still, I feel lucky to own a home at all. Because millions of Americans are locked out of the housing market today.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current homeownership rate sits at around 66%.

And that number doesn’t tell the whole story.

In cities like Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco — places where property values have soared — homeownership among younger Americans is collapsing.

For millennials under 35, the rate of homeownership is just 38%. That’s the lowest of any generation in modern history.

But a new kind of home ownership could open up real estate as an asset for millions of people.

It doesn’t require a six-figure down payment or a 30-year mortgage…

And it’s happening because of the blockchain.

Real Estate, Fractionalized

There was a time when the stock market was only for the wealthy.

Decades ago, buying shares meant using a broker, paying steep fees and purchasing a large volume of stock.

Then came online brokerages. After that came fractional shares.

Today, anyone with a smartphone and $5 can buy into Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) or Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA).

And the democratization that upended the stock market is now coming to real estate.

Thanks to blockchain technology, investors today can buy fractional ownership in physical properties.

I’m not talking about REITs. They’ve been around for over six decades.

I’m talking about buying real estate through digital tokens backed by real-world assets.

In early 2018, I met with a group that was selling 20% of the St. Regis Aspen Resort as tokenized securities.

These crypto tokens represented equity shares in the iconic hotel, and that ownership could be freely traded on an exchange.

I realized back then that this model could disrupt the traditional capital formation process for new real estate projects.

It also opens the door for millions of people to own real estate who simply couldn’t afford to before.

Today, platforms like Lofty and RealT are examples of this kind of fractional ownership.

Both platforms let investors purchase tokenized shares in single-family rental properties, typically for $50 to $100 a slice. Each token represents a legal stake in a property, complete with access to rental income, appreciation and even voting rights on management decisions.

By lowering the barrier to entry, fractional real estate is changing the way people invest in property.

Instead of needing a big down payment or a mortgage, you can now buy a small piece of a home with as little as $50.

This makes it possible for more people to get into real estate even if they can’t afford to buy a house the traditional way.

It also means you don’t have to put all your money into one property.

Instead, you can spread it across many different homes in different cities. That way, if one doesn’t do well, the others can help balance things out.

Many of these properties pay out rental income, too.

For example, RealT distributes rental income to token holders in the form of stablecoins. So if you own a few tokens, you can collect regular payments.

In this way, it’s similar to getting a dividend from a stock.

And while real estate is usually hard to sell quickly, some platforms are making it easier.

Lofty, for example, lets you cash out any day of the week with their buyback system. You earn daily rent payouts and can sell your tokens via their secondary marketplace at any time.

In short, tokenized real estate offers a simple way to earn income from property without being a landlord.

And it has the potential to completely reshape the real estate market.

Instead of going to a bank or a real estate investor for a loan, it offers people the ability to sell equity in their own real estate to interested, qualified investors.

Naturally, institutional players are taking notice.

BlackRock and JPMorgan are already exploring tokenization of real-world assets.

Right now, they’re mostly focused on private credit and treasuries. But I believe real estate could be next.

Here’s My Take

Currently, most of this activity is based in the U.S.

But I can see a future where a schoolteacher in Kentucky could own a sliver of an apartment building in Bogotá, or a software engineer in Atlanta could co-own a beachfront rental in Tulum.

And it would all be handled through smart contracts and digital wallets.

After all, tokenized real estate doesn’t care about borders.

And the need for affordable, accessible property ownership has never been more urgent.

I see tokenized real estate as a serious solution to this generational crisis of housing affordability.

Of course, there are risks. Regulation is still evolving, and secondary markets aren’t fully liquid.

What’s more, not all platforms are created equal… so it pays to do your research.

But if this sector scales like fractional stock investing has, it could unlock trillions in real estate value while opening the door for millions of first-time investors.

And in a time when homeownership feels out of reach for so many, that seems like a win-win to me.

