When it comes to the Final Reckoning, one stock can’t cover what’s coming. So three of our top experts built one portfolio that can…

The Final Reckoning isn’t going to arrive one way.

At The Final Reckoning Summit, Addison put it simply. It’s going to hit “from more than one direction.” In fact, it’s coming from three directions at once.

Washington prints. The U.S. government owes more than $40 trillion, and it has to keep rolling that debt over at the highest rates in a generation. Sooner or later, the Fed steps in and prints. The dollar buys less, and real things reprice.

The U.S. government owes more than $40 trillion, and it has to keep rolling that debt over at the highest rates in a generation. Sooner or later, the Fed steps in and prints. The dollar buys less, and real things reprice. AI enters its next phase. The AI giants are now borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars to keep building. The first wave rewarded the chipmakers. The next wave rewards the companies that put AI to work.

The AI giants are now borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars to keep building. The first wave rewarded the chipmakers. The next wave rewards the companies that put AI to work. The rest of the stock market gets sorted out. Most stocks don’t fit neatly into either story. When money gets tight, the crowded favorites fall first, and the strong businesses that don’t need cheap credit get separated from the weak ones.

Nobody knows which one shows up first. And one stock can’t cover all three.

That’s why we teamed up.

For the first time, the three of us have put our best ideas into one shared portfolio. Each of us covers one direction:

Addison Wiggin covers Washington. For more than 20 years, Addison has warned where Washington’s borrowing would lead. His picks are real assets no government can print: land, oil and gas royalties and gold.

For more than 20 years, Addison has warned where Washington’s borrowing would lead. His picks are real assets no government can print: land, oil and gas royalties and gold. Ian King covers AI’s next phase. Ian has spent his career spotting where technology goes next. His picks are the companies putting AI to work on one of the hardest problems there is: discovering and testing new medicines.

Ian has spent his career spotting where technology goes next. His picks are the companies putting AI to work on one of the hardest problems there is: discovering and testing new medicines. Adam O’Dell covers the rest of the market. Adam’s systems cut through the noise in the thousands of stocks that don’t fit neatly into either story. His picks are low-cost producers of the copper, gold and energy the modern world runs on, with balance sheets built to hold up when rates climb.

Then we brought in Ian Dyer, a CFA charterholder, to decide how much of your money should go behind each direction. He graded every position on the same scorecard and set allocations so no single direction, company or editor can sink the portfolio.

The result is one portfolio, built to be ready whichever direction the Final Reckoning comes from first.

We’ll be straight with you. Nothing in the markets is guaranteed, and not every pick will work out. That’s exactly why we built a portfolio instead of betting on one stock. Never put more into any one position than you can afford to lose.

As a member of The Alliance, you’ll get:

The Final Reckoning Portfolio: Twelve positions chosen by the three of us, with allocations set by Ian Dyer. Every position comes with a buy-up-to price and guidance on when to sell. It shows you what to buy, how much to put in each one and how a hypothetical $10,000 (or even $500) could be split across the whole portfolio.

Our special reports: The Final Reckoning Playbook brings together our three deep-dive reports: Ian King’s AI’s Second Wave, Adam’s The Giant in Disguise and Addison’s America’s $40 Trillion Survivor. Together they cover every stock in the portfolio, and each one leads with that editor’s best idea.

A new idea every quarter: Every quarter, we add new research to the portfolio, broken down in plain English.

Quarterly options trades: Ian Dyer will add option trade ideas based on each round of new quarterly recommendations, when he sees a good setup. They’re optional, and they carry more risk, so use them only if they fit your goals.

Super Stocks: Once a month, Ian Dyer reviews every open recommendation across all of Banyan Hill’s research services and narrows the list to the 10 he believes are the best of the best. The first issue arrives within 30 days of joining.

Quarterly live calls: Four times a year, we get on a live call with Alliance members to share what we’re seeing and answer your questions.

Weekly updates: Every week, you’ll get an update on the debt story, the AI buildout and the positions in the portfolio. If anything in the portfolio needs to change, you’ll hear it directly from us.

A dedicated customer service team: If you ever have questions about your membership, give our customer service team a call at 866-584-4096, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time.

You can also reach out online through our Contact Us form. And if you have any feedback you’d like to share, drop us a note at TheAlliance@BanyanHill.com.

We’d be glad to have you with us.

Regards,

Addison Wiggin, Ian King and Adam O’Dell

Editors, The Alliance