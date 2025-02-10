I recently received this message from Daily Disruptor reader CS:

“Having grown up in an earlier era than our trusted advisor, I have witnessed how life has changed. I am busier with work and family than my parents were, and they had more kids than I do. Even as an older member of the workforce, I will embrace AI agents that can help make me more efficient in balancing work, family and research (for work and my investments). I can always use help becoming more organized and more informed.”

I applaud CS for embracing artificial intelligence, and I also understand wanting help to stay informed.

We’re witnessing AI progress at a rate that we’ve never seen before.

Only two weeks ago, DeepSeek shocked the world by showing us that AI can be produced for a fraction of the cost.

As I’ve been saying, this will unleash a wave of new AI applications the same way that faster and cheaper internet led to an explosion of new internet companies.

Today I want to share some recent advances in AI that point toward where this technology is heading.

Some of these are fun… some are practical…

And some are absolutely mind-blowing.

Let’s start with the practical.

Hugging Face is a platform and community dedicated to machine learning and data science.

Its hub hosts a huge collection of open-source models and datasets for machine learning that helps users build, deploy and train machine learning models.

And even if you’re an AI novice, Hugging Face can help get you up to speed with it quickly.

That’s because the company just launched its AI app store called Spaces which houses over 400,000 applications.

You can ask it about anything you want to do or create with AI, and it will search through its entire library to find you an app that can make it happen.

Pretty impressive stuff.

Almost as impressive as the video I’m about to show you…

What’s Real Anymore?

There have been a couple of crazy video-related AI releases recently.

Pika AI just released a new feature called Pikadditions on its AI video generation platform.

It’s a video-to-video model that lets you add any object or character to one of your own videos.

Some of the examples they shared are more seamless than others, but I’ve seen some quality videos generated with this application already.

Yet I’m even more impressed with ByteDance’s new AI avatars.

The company’s AI system called OmniHuman-1 is capable of generating hyper-realistic videos from a single image and audio clip.

Here’s a video clip generated from a single image of Albert Einstein that is truly mind-blowing.

ByteDance apparently trained the model on 19,000 hours of video.

And it even works on cartoon images.

Naturally, some people have already expressed concern about OmniHuman’s ability to generate realistic “deepfakes.”

But the company says they don’t currently have any plans to release the model.

In other news, Mistral just went live with an update of its “le Chat” AI platform, and the company also released a new phone app for Android and iOS.

Le Chat is an AI assistant that can search the internet to bring you news and information. It can be used as a planning tool, and it even has the ability to upload and summarize documents.

Mistral claims: “le Chat reasons, reflects, and responds faster than any other chat assistant, up to ~1000 words per second,” but I’ll admit I haven’t tested this application yet.

However, I have checked out OpenAI’s new Deep Research platform, a new Pro ChatGPT feature that performs in-depth web research.

It can analyze text, images and PDFs to deliver detailed reports — with citations — in under 30 minutes.

And it’s amazing.

Sam Altman believes Deep Research can do “a single-digit percentage of all economically valuable tasks in the world.”

That means Deep Research has the potential to be incredibly disruptive…

A game-changer in any field where research is a component of the workflow.

But not to be outdone, Google just released its Gemini 2.0 Pro, the company’s most advanced AI model yet.

According to Google:

“It has the strongest coding performance and ability to handle complex prompts, with better understanding and reasoning of world knowledge, than any model we’ve released so far. It comes with our largest context window at 2 million tokens, which enables it to comprehensively analyze and understand vast amounts of information, as well as the ability to call tools like Google Search and code execution.”

And from what I’ve seen, Gemini 2.0 Pro represents a major upgrade in reasoning and complex tasks over the previous 1.5 Pro model.

Here’s My Take

All six of these impressive advances in AI technology would have been unthinkable a mere three years ago.

But you know what’s even crazier?

Every one of these incredible developments was announced just last week.

That’s how fast things are moving in the AI space.

Doesn’t that make you excited about what this week could bring?

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing