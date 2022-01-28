Tesla Is Overhyped — Watch These Automakers Instead

Earlier this week, Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

You may feel tempted to buy shares now. But I would advise against it.

That’s because Tesla faces tough competition from automakers such as Ford and General Motors.

In today’s video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss how other companies could steal some of Tesla’s market share.

Morning Movers



Provention Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) develops and commercializes therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. It is up 22% after the company addressed the FDA’s concerns and readied its type-1 diabetes treatment candidate for resubmission after the initial rejection.

Clearfield Inc. (Nasdaq: CLFD) designs and manufactures fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. It is up 16% after reporting Q1 results that beat analyst expectations thanks to growing demand for residential and commercial fiber connectivity.

Insulet Corp. (Nasdaq: PODD) develops and manufactures insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The stock is up 15% on the announcement that it has received clearance from the FDA for its Omnipod 5, an automated insulin delivery system for individuals with type-1 diabetes.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AFRM), the buy-now-pay-later solutions company, is up 14% this morning. The move came after analysts at DA Davidson upgraded the stock from a neutral to a buy rating.

Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE: FICO) develops analytics, software and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate and enhance decisions. It is up 12% after beating both earnings and revenue estimates for Q1 thanks to growth in its Software and Scores segments.

Atlassian Corp. Plc (Nasdaq: TEAM) designs and develops various workplace management software products worldwide. The stock is up 12% after beating Q2 earnings expectations due to strong growth in customer acquisitions and subscription revenues.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) is a Brazilian petrochemical producer that is up 11% this morning. The move came after its parent companies canceled the sale of their stakes in Braskem because of market volatility.

Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) develops vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. It is up 11% after announcing an advance purchase agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health for 5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY), the retail chain operator, is up 13% as part of a rebound from Thursday. The initial drop was due to Moody’s cutting its corporate credit rating to B1 from Ba3 following a Q3 report of widening losses.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) provides electric vehicle charging networks and charging solutions in the U.S. The stock is up 9% after JPMorgan Chase upgraded its rating on the stock, citing increased confidence in the electric-vehicle charging industry.