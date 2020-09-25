Tesla Investors Battered on Battery Day

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) had its annual Battery Day on Tuesday, and the event was a huge disappointment to many investors.

By the opening bell on Thursday, the stock had plunged nearly 20%.

However, Tesla’s stock price is beginning to come back. And if you pay attention to what CEO Elon Musk said on Battery Day, there are signs that Tesla has an incredibly bright future.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I discuss what’s next for Tesla and the electric vehicle industry:



Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line