Don’t Buy THIS Dip — The Stock Market Is Headed for a Slide

The stock market is in correction territory.

The Fed’s not going to help this time, because it can’t.

More and more investors — including a historically high number of corporate insiders — are backing out of the stock market and fleeing to cash.

What’s happening to tech stocks right now is what I predicted about Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) at the end of August: Investors have accepted that they’ve overshot their mark, and it’s selling time.

In today’s video, I’ll show you the evidence that now is NOT the time to buy the dip … it’s time to be smart and tough, because better opportunities are coming.

The Stock Market Is Broken

Even with the pullback we’ve seen already, stock valuations distorted by Fed policy are still divorced from the economic reality. And with fiscal stimulus from a bitterly divided Congress out of reach, the market has more room to fall.

Today you’ll see what this volatility means for your strategy to protect and grow your portfolio.

You’ll also discover:

The current tech bubble is different from the 1990s, but this is hard evidence it’s still a bubble. (4:14-7:26)

Safe havens aren’t safe anymore … see where the insiders are stashing their cash as they unload hundreds of millions worth of the companies they manage. (7:26-11:18)

This company surged 4,000% in one day on a nonstory announcement … a troubling sign that traders are desperate and the bull market is on its last legs. (11:18-13:16)

And more.

Kind Regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter