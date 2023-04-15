We launched The Banyan Edge newsletter five months ago, in December 2022.

With a new year comes new possibilities. And already, 2023 has been an adventure!

But we want to hear from you!

What do you like about our newsletter? And what do you think we can do better?

Please take a moment and fill out this short survey to let us know!

Just click below to get started:

Weekly Recap

The Federal Reserve is planning to go digital with the dollar. But FL Governor Ron DeSantis has already made his stand on central bank digital currencies known. Ian King and I chat about a potential U.S. digital dollar: the basics, the pros and cons — and how you can protect your money if the U.S. government creates a CBDC.

2023 is the year of artificial intelligence tech, and it’s invading virtually every industry. Ian King and Amber Lancaster covers ChatGPT to GPT-4, the likelihood of the Fed raising interest rates again, potential crypto buys and more. And find out how you can get Ian’s #1 AI stock play for 2023!

When you invest in stocks, you invest in companies. Strong leaders make for strong companies, like Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Plus, learn about Charles Mizrahi’s new presentation: the next “Billion-Dollar Move.”

It involves a smart CEO, making the right decision at the right time, who could soon transform a tiny company into a multibillion-dollar behemoth … and potentially make investors rich.

Financial analysts are resorting to Cold War espionage tactics to predict the Fed’s next move on inflation. Here’s why a recession’s coming.

Small-caps have a long history of absolutely smoking large-cap stocks in the aftermath of bear markets and recessions. Adam O’Dell isn’t ready to say this bear market is over. But even if it carries on, that won’t stop him from buying up quality small-cap names right now. They could become the stars of the next bull market.

And remember to tune in to The Banyan Edge podcast on Monday. Adam’s joining me to talk about how he’s using his Stock Power Ratings system to identify top $5 small-cap stocks, scooping them up at cheap valuations. Because once they trade above $5 again, the institutions can get back in — and drive prices higher.

Until then,

Regards,





Charles Sizemore

Chief Editor, The Banyan Edge

P.S. Are you enjoying The Banyan Edge? We’d love to get your take on our research, and we love answering questions. So if you have any questions, insights or just want to leave us a note, please send an email to BanyanEdge@BanyanHill.com.