Why do you invest? Is it to hit a few winning stocks? Or to achieve true financial freedom?

If your ultimate goal is freedom, there’s really only one way to get there — especially with even more volatility ahead.

In today’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee prove that investing for “endless income” is the best way to build lasting wealth … and tell you the best way to do it.

The Best Endless Income Investments

This week you’ll find out how real estate investment trusts (REITs) can grow your portfolio better than anything else … which types of REITs you should consider … what other type of high-yield stocks Ted likes right now … and how he finds them.

You’ll also discover:

One chart proves that average investors have been their own worst enemy … and it shows an incredible opportunity to break that cycle. (3:07-5:48)

The shocking figures that show the unbelievable power of dividends to make you rich. (5:48-8:42)

There’s one type of company that stands out among all income investments … hear how to choose the right ones. (8:42-10:30)

