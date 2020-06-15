Stock Market Pause or Pullback? These 5 Charts Can Tell You

How can anyone navigate this wild stock market?

Stock prices race ever higher without any hard evidence corporate earnings can recover.

That’s only until they don’t, as we were reminded with a brutal 7% drop last week.

In this week’s installment of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee show you what clues to look for so you know whether the bull market will continue … or if we’re headed for the next big drop.

What to Watch for

What’s driving these unpredictable moves? And how can you make gains while still protecting yourself from too much risk? In today’s video, Ted and Clint will answer these questions and tell you exactly what to watch out for this summer and beyond.

In this week’s video, you’ll also discover:

Two measures of the stock market that everyone should be watching right now. (1:38-3:19)

The three trends that will ultimately decide which way the stock market goes. (10:46-15:13)

The simple explanation for confusing market moves in recent weeks. (5:40-7:16)

And more.

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Stay safe,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter