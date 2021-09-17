Solana’s Network Outage Sparked a Crypto Crash

Solana is an up-and-coming blockchain that launched in April 2020.

It offers an incredible 59,000 transactions per second (Ethereum can only do 17 per second), and it costs virtually nothing to transact.

The Solana token skyrocketed from under $2 at the beginning of the year to over $200 at the beginning of September … but then the Solana network had a huge crisis.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss what happened with Solana this week and what it means for the crypto markets going forward.

