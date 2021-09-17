Shortages and Inflation: They’re Hiding THIS From You!

Shortages in physical goods are everywhere.

We’re already hearing warnings that the limited number of ocean shipping containers will make holiday shopping difficult this year.

Lack of materials is hurting homebuilders.

The price of beef is rising because there just isn’t enough for everyone.

Many believe we have COVID-19 to blame for this. But there is something far more sinister going on here.

In today’s video, I pull back the curtain to reveal the real culprits behind these shortages … what we can expect going forward … and how we’ll all pay the ultimate price.

Our Affluence Economy

We take for granted that things just show up in our stores. We never give much thought to how that happens. COVID-19 woke us up to the reality that sometimes we can’t find what we need.

Now we’re seeing inflation and many argue it’s because of pandemic-induced supply chain problems (among other things).

But what if that’s not true?

What if these shortages are due to deeper, structural problems that we cannot simply fix?

What if these supply chain crunches and the inflation never go away?

I consider all of these questions and more in today’s video.

Click here to watch or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter