Poll Results: Have You Bought an NFT?

On August 23, Ian King included a poll in his article about nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

In the poll, we asked you: Have you bought an NFT?

Here are the results:

Just 7.4% of respondents said they’ve bought an NFT.

We got a lot of responses from those of you who haven’t bought one about why you haven’t dived into this market for digital art and collectibles.

Many of you are concerned about how expensive the tokens are, saying that you believe the market is in a bubble.

Richard H. wrote: “Seem overvalued right now. I’m also not sure how your right of exclusive ownership can be legally protected.”

Allen S. said: “It seems to be in a bubble that will burst.”

Brent J. thinks NFTs are “hype bubble nonsense.”

Thomas S. explained: “I love new tech, and I’m normally an early adopter. But spending lots of actual $$$ on a bit of graphics? I’m not there yet.”

And one reader compared NFTs to tangible assets, writing: “I like real things. The home I sleep in. The real estate I own. The timber in my backyard. The water I drink. The vegetables I grow and then eat. NFTs are a bubble looking for a pin.”

But one of the most common responses we received from you is that you don’t know much about NFTs, including how to buy them.

Wallace M. said he still needs to learn how to get started with NFTs.

Fausto C. admitted he doesn’t know much about them.

And several readers mentioned that they aren’t exactly sure what NFTs are.

Ian King can help you there.

You see, most NFTs are tethered to a blockchain. And blockchains are an important part of emerging fintech innovations such as digital transaction ledgers and cryptocurrencies.

In Next Wave Crypto Fortunes, Ian teaches his subscribers about blockchains, the best cryptocurrencies to buy and the NFT market — and how they can profit from all of it.

Click here to learn more about Next Wave Crypto Fortunes.

And if you missed any of our experts’ articles this week, read on!

Prepare for the Future Today

This week, our experts touched on cryptocurrencies and solar power.

Ethereum Was First, but Its Dominance Won’t Last

The most successful companies aren’t always the first to market with a new technology. Often, a latecomer that improves on the technology becomes the dominant player in the space. That’s true for cryptocurrencies, too … and Ethereum’s days as the crypto big shot may be numbered.

Crypto Profits Are for Everyone — Including You

A crypto network’s users often have an ownership stake in the network, giving them equity and profits in exchange for their participation. And crypto networks’ profits will only grow as more users flock to these decentralized platforms. Here’s how you can profit from this rising “ownership economy.”

Biden’s Solar Power Plan Is Good for the Economy

U.S. solar adoption spiked 43% in 2020 — and the future will only be better. The White House has a plan to increase the nation’s solar power to more than 19 times current capacity by 2050. This will take massive investments … but the benefits outweigh the costs. Here’s a way you can profit from America’s energy overhaul.

Solana’s Network Outage Sparked a Crypto Crash

Solana is an up-and-coming blockchain that launched in April 2020. The Solana token skyrocketed from under $2 at the beginning of the year to over $200 at the beginning of September … but then the Solana network had a huge crisis. In this video, Ian King and Steve Fernandez discuss what happened with Solana this week and what it means for the crypto markets going forward.

Best Wishes,

The Smart Profits Daily Team