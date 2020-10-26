Dot-Com Crash Repeat? Find Safe Returns in an Irrational Market

If you can’t shake tech bubble déjà vu, you’re not alone.

This year, investors ignored companies’ underlying revenue and bid up buzzy tech stocks to outrageously high valuations … just like they did in the late ‘90s.

But are we in for a repeat of the 2000 dot-com bust?

In this week’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee weigh the evidence … and tell you how to pick stocks in this wild market environment.

Don’t Be Left Holding the Bag

Of course, not all tech stocks are created equal. The big ones — such as Amazon and Google — are certainly profitable. (Whether they can sustain their astronomical valuations may be a different story.)

But investors have also piled into purely speculative tech plays that have no clear pathway to profitability. Even if you aren’t invested in them, this still poses huge risks for your portfolio.

Watch today’s video to find out how to protect yourself and find safe gains.

You’ll also discover:

Is the tech bubble truly different this time? Discover the one simple fact that makes even the bulls doubt their optimism. (4:35-8:36)

One chart shows what kind of company NOT to buy. (8:36-9:41)

If you look at the price-to-earnings ratios for some of these companies, you’d have a tough time justifying investment in any of them. But there’s another overlooked measure that really puts their valuations in perspective. It’s even more alarming. (0:22-4:35)

The political trigger that could foreshadow the end of this tech-led bull market … just like it did in the year 2000. (9:41-10:37)

