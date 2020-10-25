 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_25; ct_50

Poll: Will Stocks End the Year Higher or Lower?

Posted by | Oct 25, 2020 |

The presidential election is now less than two weeks away.

You may recall that in 2016, the stock market soared after Election Day (the red line in the chart below):

Between Election Day and December 31 that year, the S&P 500 Index climbed more than 5%.

In 2008, though, stocks dropped almost 8% after Election Day. And in 2012, the stock market basically stayed the same.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Will the stock market end the year higher or lower?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

