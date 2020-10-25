Poll: Will Stocks End the Year Higher or Lower?
The presidential election is now less than two weeks away.
You may recall that in 2016, the stock market soared after Election Day (the red line in the chart below):
Between Election Day and December 31 that year, the S&P 500 Index climbed more than 5%.
In 2008, though, stocks dropped almost 8% after Election Day. And in 2012, the stock market basically stayed the same.
So, the Poll of the Week is: Will the stock market end the year higher or lower?
You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:
Error
Some error has occured.