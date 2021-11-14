Simmer-Down Sunday: Straight Outta Options? Never!

How About A Little Options Optimism?

You ever feel like you’re running out of options? Backed into a corner? Market volatility givin’ you no quarter?

Psshaw … shake off those lingering doubts! Forget the market mess of last week (‘tis a silly place, after all). You’re never out of options, not when you’re a Great One … or something along those lines.

What’s with the optimism this early in the morning? Can’t the pep talk wait?!

Absolutely not! Who else is going to yap your ear off about trade ideas on a lovely Sunday morn?

And considering a few of your fellow Great Ones have been chomping on the bitcoin for more trades — more options plays, more, more, more! — gosh, I thought you’d like the extra trading tomfoolery.

Recently, we’ve interviewed some of the best and brightest investing minds here at Banyan Hill, and I have been summoned to … well, remind you of this past Greatness!

Straight outta the Banyan Hill options-trading pit — catchy name, I know — comes Clint Lee, Editor of Slingshot Profits. The best thing about our Clint-erview with a vampire? Two words: Time. Fractals.

The what?

You heard me. Now click here to hear it from Clint Lee himself, as timey wimey gets all wibbly-wobbly with Slingshot Profits.

Before that, Adam O’Dell broke down his Wednesday Windfalls strategy — much more fun to chase than waterfalls. You don’t have to go chasing down that email in your inbox, though: Just click here for more Adam awesomeness!

If you haven’t caught up on our recent Great Stuff interviews, consider the rest of your weekend all booked up. Draw the curtains, get that bean juice brewing and peel your eyes wide open! (Be careful with that last one.)

If you’re a super-duper prepped-up trooper, already up to date with the latest Great Stuff … you get a gold star and my fond appreciation. Thank you for reading!

But just you wait: I can’t say when exactly, but before you know it, we’ll be headed back to the options market — featuring one of the OG trading pros here at Banyan Hill. So keep an eye on your inbox for that interview to come!

In the meantime, here’s some other fun stuff you might’ve missed over the past week:

Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Great Ones! We’ll be back with you tomorrow to … well … do it all over again.

