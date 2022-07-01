All Red? No Problem… We’re Rolling With Mr. Market’s Punches

After last week’s short-lived market euphoria, the major indexes are back to being red all over.

But as Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi says…

For investors who can keep their cool, these periods are “like manna from heaven.”

That’s why Charles has been sharing everything you need to know about staying calm and invested during downturns.

Hint: It’s not a matter of timing the market. It’s much simpler than that.

And if you can keep your head when everyone around you is losing theirs, there’s big money to be made.

So, be sure to catch up on his Real Talk below…

The Simple Way to Make Money During Downturns

A lot of investors are feeling the pain of losing money right now — and unfortunately, they’re making dumb mistakes. Here’s how to not be one of them.

How Marshmallows Can Impact Your Net Worth

A unique experiment done by Stanford University has important lessons for investors. In fact, it shows the key to making money in the stock market. Charles shares what it is.

There’s No Free Lunch — Especially on Wall Street

When it comes to the stock market, volatility is the price investors pay for above-average returns. So, instead of worrying about the daily wiggles and jiggles, you can make money by focusing on this instead.

Regards,



Lina Lee

Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk

P.S. Be sure to check out this week’s mailbag below for several reader responses that came in over the Memorial Day weekend.

So many of you wrote to us that we can’t fit them all in today’s email. But stay tuned for a special edition of Real Talk later this afternoon featuring more of your replies!

Our entire team is grateful for your service and kind words. And Charles is working hard to reply to each and every one of you.

Real Talk, Real Readers!

From Dan F.: Dear Charles, you are right on about the market. I’ve been invested through mutual funds for 30 years. And when I’ve tried to play it safe, I ended up missing out on big gains.

It’s like you say: Doing nothing and staying in the market truly is the best winning strategy. Thanks for your articles.

From Jack L.: Thanks for these pep talks throughout this market winter. I’m down a lot, but I’m hanging tough with what I believe are good companies.

But it does help to read your insights that some day ahead, there will be another market spring and summer.

From Isidore N.: As a newbie to investing, I look to your directions. I like this one. It gives me peace and calm.

From Jack K.: What an important message this was.

From Dennis S.: Thank you Charles for your thoughts, experience and words of wisdom. I’m a newbie in this adventure of buying stocks, so I take this journey of mine seriously for my wife’s and my future. I’m reading everything you pass on to me, and I appreciate it.