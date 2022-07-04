Appreciating Our Great Country on Independence Day

Today marks the 246th time Americans have celebrated.

We celebrate the gamble our nation’s founders took on July 4, 1776.

They rejected the idea that government should be based on birth, wealth or religion…

And created a government based on the radical idea of equality before the law.

For the first time, it was decided that people are born with certain God-given rights.

The themes in our Declaration of Independence have been adopted by nations around the globe — even in places many of us have never heard of.

So, today, I started my Fourth of July like I do every year…

By reading that respected document and then the Constitution of the United States.

May I suggest you do as well.

You’ll walk away with an even greater appreciation of our great country.

May God bless you and the United States of America.

Humbly,



Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

P.S. Hillsdale College offers a free copy of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. I keep a copy in my nightstand.