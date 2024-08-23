It’s time to be bullish on America.

Only in this country do you have the opportunity to take $1 and change your life by investing in the greatest wealth creator in the world — the stock market.

But too many people today treat the stock market like a lottery ticket. They blindly invest hoping to strike it rich quick.

The real secret to making money in the stock market is to see every investment you make as a partnership.

Just like in business, when you partner with the best, that’s what you’ll get in return.

I’m making a partnership like that today with former Governor Mike Huckabee. Think of it as an investment in YOU.

Because our mission is simple: help 1 million Main Street Americans like you see beyond the noise and experience prosperity.

To do that, we’re launching Prosperity Insider — a new daily e-letter.

Why?

Here’s a 60-second sneak peek:

Governor Huckabee knows better than anyone else that in America, you don’t have to stop where you start. You can look beyond.

That’s what we want to help you do.

I could only do something like this with Governor Huckabee.

I don’t feel that anyone else I know has the same heart, beliefs or motivation to help others as I do.

And who better to have in your corner as we approach the 2024 Presidential election in November?

Time Magazine honored him as one of the five best governors in America. He finished second to John McCain for the Republican nomination for President in 2008.

Now, as Americans face major roadblocks, stubborn politicians who don’t want to bend and a country desperate for solutions, he wants to share his wisdom, becoming a guiding hand.

I have 100% confidence that you’re going to benefit from our insights.

Starting next week, you’ll get our first email from “Prosperity Insider — Charles Mizrahi.”

The subject line will read: Next American-Made Millionaire.

This is a completely free bonus we’re launching to help you live a happier, healthier and wealthier life at no charge to you.

What we have in store for you over the next few months will knock your socks off. You’re going to love it.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor