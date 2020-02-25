Profit From Annoying Ads With The Trade Desk Stock

They drive us crazy. Pestering ads that follow you around the internet. They pop up on Facebook and YouTube videos and clutter your favorite webpages.

But they are all there because advertisers are making money.

And that’s not going away.

Today’s Bank It or Tank It is on a company that is behind the scenes of these ads. But it doesn’t make the ads.

It offers a new platform for serving up ads in tenths of a second, aimed right at you, the consumer.

The Trade Desk Inc. (Nasdaq: TTD) is revolutionizing ads for the digital age. It offers advertisers a dashboard for quickly spotting key metrics and an exchange for bidding on ad space.

In my video, I highlighted a key takeaway that anyone can use from my series — a starting point for stock research.

It’s not meant to be a final take on a stock. Instead, it gives us an idea of how to trade the stock, for the short term and up to the next 12 months.

And our favorite way to trade this company is to go with the trend. That’s the direction we want to place short-term trades. We can use options to potentially amplify returns.

