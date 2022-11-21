The Chip Shortage Won’t Stop Semiconductor Manufacturing

If you don’t know why semiconductor chips are a big deal, you’re going to find out today.

It’s a huge market that has been beaten down for a while now, but as Bloomberg says: “There’s nowhere to go but up.”

In This Post:

Monday Market Insights : Today’s video covers promising news for the semiconductor market. Plus the continuing saga of the FTX collapse and how it has affected cryptocurrency.

Today’s video covers promising news for the semiconductor market. Plus the continuing saga of the FTX collapse and how it has affected cryptocurrency. Special announcement: I have a new webinar releasing on November 29! (Details below the video.)

I have a new webinar releasing on November 29! (Details below the video.) Stay tuned: This Wednesday’s article reveals my investing strategy basics!

Monday Market Insights: Why Data Is the New Oil

If you’re reading this on your laptop, smartphone or tablet, you’re doing it thanks to semiconductor chips. These chips, usually made of silicon, represent one of the biggest commodities in the world.

That’s because they power virtually every computer, gaming console, household appliance and smartphone. You can even find these microchips in medical equipment, and of course, cars. The average new car now has roughly 1,000+ semiconductors in its circuitry, whereas electric vehicles now use about 2,000 to 3,000 chips!

From navigation and collision avoidance to seat control and WiFi/Bluetooth capabilities, most features of the modern car are possible thanks to semiconductor chips.

Which is why the recent chip shortage has been a real pain for everyone involved.

By that I mean chip manufacturers, companies that use chips and us — the average consumers. The shortage has beat down that market. It has also raised the prices of cars, phones and virtually every device that depends on this technology.

But Amber and I have discovered some interesting developments in the sector. We’re also talking about other major headlines from the past week:

Bloomberg , Citigroup , Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse all agree on THIS regarding the chip market.

, , and all agree on THIS regarding the chip market. Why Jaguar Land Rover wants to recruit recently laid-off tech workers.

The latest FTX news: SBF made a jail-worthy blunder. How does all this affect the crypto industry?

Find out more on today’s episode of Monday Market Insights:

(If you’d like to read a transcript, click here.)

Coming Soon: “The Crisis Investment Summit”

But wait, there’s more!

I have a special announcement. I’m releasing a new webinar on November 29 : the “Crisis Investment Summit.” It’s all about how you can make money in times of economic crisis, including recessions.

And it’s completely free — both to sign up and to watch!

In this webinar, I’ll walk you through:

Five-step strategy : My guide for finding mid-cap stocks that could soar in just a few years.

: My guide for finding mid-cap stocks that could soar in just a few years. Annual percentage : The number I look for in a company’s revenue growth.

: The number I look for in a company’s revenue growth. Analysis: A history of previous bear markets (and how you can make money in them).

And Stay Tuned…

This Wednesday: I wrote an article answering the question: “What is market momentum?” And what are the top three signs a stock is ready to soar in the near future?

Have a great rest of your week! I’ll see you on Wednesday.

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes