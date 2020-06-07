 be_ixf;ym_202006 d_07; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: Does Amazon Need to Be Broken Up?

Posted by | Jun 7, 2020 |

17 second read

Poll: Does Amazon Need to Be Broken Up?

On Thursday, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted the following about Amazon:

Some have argued that the $1.2 trillion e-commerce giant might be too big. So, the Poll of the Week is: Does Amazon need to be broken up?

Musk isn’t the first one to argue that the $1.2 trillion e-commerce giant might be too big.

So, the Poll of the Week is: Does Amazon need to be broken up?

You can let us know by answering this quick survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

The market’s constantly in motion. That’s why Michael Carr’s new strategy lets you target gains of 100% or more every time you trade.

Target 100% Gains Every Week With 1 Simple Trade

The REAL Reason for the Market’s Rally

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This