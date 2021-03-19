Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are the new way for companies to sell unique digital assets on the blockchain.

For example, the NBA is taking video clips of games and selling them to collectors. So, people are paying to have a video clip of a LeBron James dunk.

Then these collectors can resell those clips on the blockchain, hopefully for a profit.

We’re beginning to see all kinds of digital goods, such as music, video clips and items in video games, being put on NFTs.

In today’s Market Insights video, I explain why this changes everything for the entertainment industry.

